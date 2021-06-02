“I couldn’t see any reason why he couldn’t be a future captain.” Arsenal star tipped for captaincy role

Kieran Tierney has been tipped to become an Arsenal captain in the future as the former Celtic man continues to impress at the Emirates.

He joined the Gunners from the Scottish giants in 2019 and has established himself as one of the club’s best players.

He is so important that Arsenal struggles in his absence in some games.

Just as he is important for the Gunners, he is also a big part of the Scottish national team.

Despite facing competition from Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, Tierney remains one of the Scots’ best players.

Former Arsenal star, Nigel Winterburn, was discussing the full-back’s impact at the Emirates in an exclusive interview with Tribal Football and he gave full backing to Tierney emerging as Arsenal’s captain.

He said captains influence their teams differently and used himself as an example of one type of captain.

Speaking to Tribal Football, Winterburn said: “I’m not sure what people look for in a captain, I was captain on occasions, but I wasn’t the most vocal player.

“I felt I just had to play my normal game and hopefully people could see that drive and determination coming through.

“I think players respond to it; Tony Adams was a prime example of that.

“A captain demands respect from his teammates and I’m sure Kieran Tierney has that because he’s made an impact since joining.

“In terms of his performances, he rarely puts a foot wrong, he’s had injuries, but when he plays he makes the team better and he’s also loved by the supporters.

“I couldn’t see any reason why he couldn’t be a future captain.”

Tierney has struggled with injury and he would make more impact at the Emirates if he stays injury-free next season.