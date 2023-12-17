“I defended my opinion.” Mikel Arteta breaks silence on escaping an FA ban

Mikel Arteta has broken his silence after escaping punishment for his rant at the officials following his team’s loss to Newcastle United last month. The Arsenal manager was furious after Newcastle scored from a passage where the ball appeared to have gone out of play. Despite a lengthy VAR check after the goal was scored, it was still given, leading to frustration from Arsenal fans and disappointment from Arteta.

In his post-match interview, Arteta criticised the refereeing standard of the Premier League as well as the VAR technology, a stance that did not sit well with the FA. They charged the Spanish manager, but he defended himself and ultimately emerged victorious, dealing a blow to the FA.

The gaffer has now spoken about being let off without punishment and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I defended my opinion. I’m fully supportive of how we have to improve the game. We have the duty to do that. It’s good to discuss things in an open way.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal and Arteta had every right to feel hard done by the decision and the manager had a good defence.

Kudos to the body that looked into his defence and we hope the issues raised because of VAR will be fixed.

