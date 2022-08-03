‘I didn’t actually realise’ – Smith Rowe surprised by summer signing

Emile Smith Rowe has admitted that he has been surprised by ‘how sharp’ Gabriel Jesus is as a player since he joined Arsenal from Manchester City.

The Gunners sealed a deal to bring the Brazilian to the Emirates this summer, after quickly deciding that he was their priority replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, with the Frenchman leaving to join Lyon at the end of his previous contract.

Since arriving, Jesus has seven goals from his five pre-season outings, and confidence is extremely high heading into Friday’s Premier League opener with Crystal Palace.

Someone who has been particularly impressed by the new signing is Smith Rowe, who told Five how impressed he has been since training alongside our new forward.

ESR said: “The players that have come back [from loans], I already know how good they are so it’s not a surprise to see how good they are and how well they are doing. But from the new players, I think Gabriel Jesus. I didn’t actually realise how sharp he was.

“Obviously playing against him it’s different, you see him watching Man City before. But when you actually see him in training. I’ve been telling my friends, they’re always asking, and I’m like ‘he’s ridiculous’. Everyone in the team is really excited for the new season and the fans should be as well I think.”

I think it is safe to say that we have all been impressed by the huge impact that Gabriel has had after such a short time with the club, but we need to reign in our expectations a little going into the new season. Pre-season has shown us what we can look forward to, but he may need time to bring that when the season gets underway, and the tough rigours of the Premier League test our new-look side.

Does anyone else believe that we may have to be a little patient when the new season gets underway?

