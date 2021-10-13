“I didn’t expect to fit in so quick.” Sambi Lokonga discusses his Arsenal career

Albert Sambi Lokonga has opened up on his start to life at Arsenal and the Belgian midfielder maintains that it has been quicker than he expected, but he is enjoying it.

Arsenal signed him from Anderlecht in the summer and he went straight into their starting XI after joining.

In a recent Twitch video, the 21-year-old discussed some things about his move to Arsenal, including his preferred position on the pitch and his conversation with Thierry Henry, who works with the Belgian national team.

Sambi Lokonga says he prefers to play as a number 8 because of the freedom to attack and defend, but he also enjoys playing as a number 6.

He also hinted at a conversation with Arsenal legend, Henry who he said told him just a few things about the club, but he insists he didn’t speak to the Frenchman before deciding to join the Gunners.

He said as quoted by Transfermarketweb: “Whether I prefer to play as No.6 (meaning a deep-lying) or a No.8 (an inside midfielder)? That’s a good question. I like to be a No.8, definitely. So I can attack and I can defend.More freedom, that’s what I like. But I also like No.6, so it’s difficult! I like both but the most important thing for me is to be on the pitch.

Thierry Henry? No, I never talked to him before I joined in, because I was with him for only two days, and then I left the camp with the national team. But he gave me some advice about Arsenal, the way the people are, the mentality I need to have. Some little things like that.

I didn’t expect to fit in so quick. So, yeah, I’m happy that I already had my three games for Arsenal and hope I will continue and to have a lot more games. I wasn’t nervous, before picking up and starting, but I couldn’t wait to see the way they trained, the quality, the intensity, how they treated each other. This is a different environment than in Belgium, so that was good for me”.

Lokonga is set to have a sustained run in the Arsenal first team now that Granit Xhaka is injured and will be out of action for some time.