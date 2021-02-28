“I didn’t see it as a foul.” Former Gunner agrees with controversial penalty decision

Arsenal has just gotten a major win after seeing off Leicester City with a 3-1 win over the Foxes.

It was a game that the Gunners needed to win to get their European hopes back on track and they did just that.

They didn’t have the best of starts and fell behind their host in the early minutes of the match.

However, they responded well and got a goal back through David Luiz, just before halftime.

Their equaliser might have come earlier when the referee initially awarded them a penalty for a foul on Nicolas Pepe by Wilfred Ndidi.

Paul Tierney was confident that it was a penalty, but VAR reviewed and overturned it, awarding a free-kick to the Gunners instead.

Ian Wright said at half time that he never thought it was a penalty in the first place and was surprised by how long it took to review the incident before VAR made the free-kick call even though there was no contact.

Speaking on Premier League Productions as quoted by All Nigerian Soccer Wright said: “I thought that was a good decision but for them to take as long as they did I just couldn’t see how they come up with that as a foul because I didn’t see it as a foul.

“I didn’t see the contact, I still can’t see there’s clear and obvious contact.”