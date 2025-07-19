‘I didn’t unilaterally say I’m leaving’ Tomiyasu breaks silence after leaving Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu has officially parted ways with Arsenal after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract this summer. The decision comes after the Japanese defender suffered another setback in his ongoing recovery from injury, prompting both parties to conclude that an early departure would be in their best interests.

Tomiyasu, who joined Arsenal from Bologna in 2021, spent four seasons at the club. Despite his evident quality, he struggled to maintain a consistent run of appearances due to persistent fitness issues. His time at the Emirates was marked by repeated injuries, which significantly limited his ability to contribute on a regular basis.

Injury Troubles Mark the End of Tomiyasu’s Arsenal Spell

Last season, the defender made only one appearance for the Gunners, and his involvement lasted mere seconds before he was forced off the pitch and required surgery. In total, he featured in just 65 matches for Arsenal during his time in North London. While the club remained patient and supportive, the recurring setbacks proved difficult to overcome.

As Arsenal resumed pre-season training ahead of the new campaign, Tomiyasu experienced another injury issue. With his situation showing little sign of improvement, both the club and player entered into discussions regarding the future. Ultimately, they reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract early, allowing the player to focus on recovery and giving Arsenal the opportunity to find a more dependable option in his position.

Tomiyasu Breaks Silence on Departure

Following his departure, Tomiyasu addressed the situation publicly and clarified the nature of the decision. Speaking to Standard Sport, he stated:

“It wasn’t a sudden decision to leave. First of all, I want to make it clear that my contract wasn’t terminated unilaterally, and I didn’t unilaterally say: ‘I’m leaving’. We had a proper discussion and came to the conclusion that: ‘This decision is best for me, for the club, and for everyone’. So I’m leaving. It all ended amicably.”

Tomiyasu was widely regarded as a committed professional and a popular figure in the squad. While his departure is unfortunate, particularly given his potential, the hope remains that he will recover fully and successfully restart his career elsewhere.

