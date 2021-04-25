“I do not recognise my club” Henry speaks about Arsenal’s ESL involvement

Thierry Henry says he was surprised that Arsenal involved themselves with the proposed European Super League, but he is happy that fans fought to take their club back.
Arsenal was one of the founding members of the suspended competition and it was embarrassing that they consider themselves a big club on the same level as Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Especially because they haven’t qualified for the Champions League since 2017.
Henry says the club has been run like a business for a long time now and he didn’t expect what happened.
He doesn’t know if it was because of greed motivated by the money they would make or if it was a lack of understanding of the core football values by the owners of Arsenal.
He is, however, proud of the fans around the world who fought so hard to ensure that their teams are not involved in a closed shop competition.
Henry told the Telegraph those involved got it ‘badly wrong’.
He said: ‘I do not recognise my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me. They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand.
‘Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. Whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.
‘I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn’t believe what was unfolding. I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realise fans, this is your club. It is your club and I’m an Arsenal fan too.
‘I’m proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football.’
Either kroenke sells now and out of AFC or remains on one condition buy world class players this summer and win the EPL or UCL and make us great once again the way we used to be before Kroenke came period! Failure to that “It’s time to goooooooo “🤔
Henri was offered the youth coaching job at Arsenal but turned his nose up at the offer. Instead he took a high profile job on TV. Then he went and failed at mega rich Monaco and after that lasted just one season in Canada. Now he is trying to ingratiate himself with Arsenal fans by talking about values?
Should go manage at Luton for 3 years and work his way up
He has a right to choose any job he is offered. Most people would take the highest paid and highest profile job
He definitely has that right but you don’t do this and turn around and say that football isn’t a business. You don’t go for “the highest paid and highest profile job” and begrudge investors (club owners) who want to make money.
“They have been running the club like a company, not a football club”.
Football is a big business and clubs are companies. Players are signed for and paid millions of pounds. Club owners aren’t running the clubs for charity but to make profit. Fans should stop this whole narrative that football is not a business. It is and will remain so.