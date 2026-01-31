‘I do not think they win the league’ – Merson sends Leeds warning to Arsenal

Paul Merson has made a striking claim about Arsenal’s title chances ahead of the trip to Leeds United. With three games without a win behind them, this weekend’s fixture carries added significance for Mikel Arteta’s side. Two draws followed by a home defeat to Manchester United have reduced Arsenal’s lead at the top, allowing rivals back into the race.

Having previously held the opportunity to move 11 points clear, Arsenal now find Manchester City and Aston Villa sitting just four points behind. Not only has Villa been allowed back into contention, but City have also been handed renewed belief. As Arsenal push for a first league title in 22 years, a return to winning ways feels crucial.

Merson delivers a stark warning

With pressure mounting, Paul Merson has suggested defeat at Leeds could prove decisive. Writing in his match predictions for SportsKeeda, Merson said, “This is Arsenal’s biggest game of the season. If they lose and the lead comes down to a single point, I do not think they win the league. So this is a humungous game and I am predicting a very crucial win for the visitors.”

Merson went on to predict a 2-0 victory for Arsenal, underlining just how important he believes this fixture is in the context of the title race.

Perspective still matters

There is no denying that defeat would be a significant blow. Losing at Leeds would almost certainly spark panic, with Arsenal’s cushion at the top virtually wiped out. The psychological impact could be damaging at such a critical stage of the campaign.

However, even in that scenario, it would be premature to rule Arsenal out entirely. They would still retain a narrow lead, and the wider context of the season matters. No other side has consistently matched Arsenal’s level across the campaign, with rivals repeatedly failing to build sustained momentum.

While Merson’s warning highlights the importance of the match, it also reflects the fine margins involved in a tight title race. Arsenal’s response on the pitch will ultimately determine whether those fears are justified.

Do you agree with Merson’s take?

Benjamin Kenneth

___________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…