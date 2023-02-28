“I do not understand” Baffled pundit expects Tierney to leave Arsenal

Kieran Tierney is in a difficult situation at Arsenal as he struggles to play more often, with Mikel Arteta preferring to field Oleksandr Zinchenko instead.

The Scotsman is one of the best in the business and was among the best in the Premier League before this season.

However, Zinchenko is more accomplished and arguably gives more to the team when he plays, which has made the Gunners give the Ukrainian more playing time.

This is not a good situation for Tierney and there have been calls for him to leave amidst interest from Newcastle United.

Former West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has discussed the defender’s future and says he probably should leave.

He tells Football Insider:

“I have heard wee whispers that it could be Madrid.

“I watched him come through at Celtic and I do not understand why Arsenal are not playing him.

“They are playing a midfield player at left-back. Kieran is a great defender and he is great going forward. He will not hang about no matter the money if he is not playing.

“I think [Mikel] Arteta likes him but they are playing a different way. Kieran will go, he will be magnificent. The Geordies will love him. If he went to Newcastle to be a part of that revolution he would be a star.”

Tierney has been one of the finest players in our squad since he moved to the club; we must do our best to keep him.

Although he is playing fewer games than possible, the former Celtic man offers us squad depth and we need it to achieve sustainable success.

