“I do not understand” Baffled pundit expects Tierney to leave Arsenal

Kieran Tierney is in a difficult situation at Arsenal as he struggles to play more often, with Mikel Arteta preferring to field Oleksandr Zinchenko instead.
The Scotsman is one of the best in the business and was among the best in the Premier League before this season.
However, Zinchenko is more accomplished and arguably gives more to the team when he plays, which has made the Gunners give the Ukrainian more playing time.
This is not a good situation for Tierney and there have been calls for him to leave amidst interest from Newcastle United.
Former West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has discussed the defender’s future and says he probably should leave.
He tells Football Insider:
“I have heard wee whispers that it could be Madrid.
“I watched him come through at Celtic and I do not understand why Arsenal are not playing him.
“They are playing a midfield player at left-back. Kieran is a great defender and he is great going forward. He will not hang about no matter the money if he is not playing.
“I think [Mikel] Arteta likes him but they are playing a different way. Kieran will go, he will be magnificent. The Geordies will love him. If he went to Newcastle to be a part of that revolution he would be a star.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney has been one of the finest players in our squad since he moved to the club; we must do our best to keep him.
Although he is playing fewer games than possible, the former Celtic man offers us squad depth and we need it to achieve sustainable success.
First of all what stands out in Tierney is his attitude, on and off the pitch. You couldn’t ask for a better professional.
Second, he’s a traditional LB although I have to admit he’s not a great defender, but very decent and above average.
Third, his injury record has and will always be problematic. It’s been like that since Celtic and has continued here at Arsenal.
Fourth, if he doesn’t have a bigger role to play and KT wants to play more regularly, maybe he should be sold on. It is noteworthy that whenever KT has played more regularly, he gets regularly injured as well.
If he’s sold, I would expect bids to START at over +30 million pounds.
As for potential replacement, there are few interesting players making name for themselves who are more of a end-to-end leftbacks:
Grimaldo of Benfica, future free agent
Truffert of Rennes, recently capped by France
Balde of Barcelona, still haven’t signed an extension
Obviously we have Tavares as well but based on his recent form and how he’s spoken of his situation, I would be surprised if Arsenal didn’t sell him.
There will be more playing opportunities for Tierney as we resume our Europa League campaign.
If I were him, I would not listen to all these discordant voices. I would rather concentrate on working hard to regain my place in the first team..
There’s always a trade-off between playing in a big, successful club and having regular playing time.
But, of course, the decision is his to make.
For u to play in a big club u need to know that im going to be rotated in order for that team to win trophies which cant come when u have limited players, and KT knows it very well so dont cook some which is not there in his mind. what if where he will go, the same thing happens what will u say? To have bigger squad means we rotate un less a player has injury or his for has dropped,
I wish Arteta would rotate a bit more in positions where we have real quality. For example, at the fullback positions with both Tierney and Tomiyasu who can produce for the team.
I would like to see Zinchenko replace Xhaka as CM for a couple games and Tierney start at LB.
I believe that little tweak will make us less predictable for opponents and a bit better defensively with Tierney at LB. Also it would add a bit more creativity in the midfield with Zinchenko and Odegaard pulling the strings.
Anyway, just my two cents on the matter.