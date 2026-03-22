“I do not understand” Chris Sutton questions starting Kepa in final

David Raya was widely expected to start in goal for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, yet Mikel Arteta opted to retain Kepa Arrizabalaga, who had featured throughout the competition. The decision reflected a degree of loyalty to the goalkeeper who had contributed to the club’s progress in the tournament, though it inevitably raised questions given the magnitude of the occasion.

In the build-up to the match, there was a broader expectation that Arteta might prioritise experience and reliability, particularly in a final where margins are often fine. Raya has consistently been preferred in league and Champions League fixtures when fit, underlining his status as the first-choice goalkeeper. That context made the selection decision all the more notable, as it deviated from the established hierarchy at a critical moment in the season.

Costly Decision in a Crucial Match

The Spaniard delivered an unconvincing performance, ultimately contributing to Manchester City’s victory and their triumph in the Carabao Cup. It is a decision that Arteta may now reflect upon with some regret. While Kepa had performed admirably in earlier rounds, this occasion exposed vulnerabilities that had previously been overlooked.

The Gunners have rarely entrusted him with responsibility in the most important fixtures when Raya is available, and this performance offered a clear illustration of why that has been the case. In one of the most significant matches of his career, he appeared unprepared for the intensity and pressure of the moment.

Questions Over Goalkeeping Selection

Arsenal noticeably lacked the composure and assurance that Raya typically provides, and this absence was keenly felt throughout the match. The decision to persist with Kepa in such a high-stakes encounter also drew criticism from observers, including Chris Sutton.

Speaking via the BBC, he said:

“I never understand why managers play their second-choice goalkeepers in cup finals. For the life of me, I do not understand that.

“You’re trying to win a trophy, why wouldn’t you play your number one to give yourself the best possible chance? That’s common sense.”

Kepa had earned his place through solid performances earlier in the competition, and it is difficult to fault Arteta entirely for maintaining consistency. However, the final represented a missed opportunity for the goalkeeper to demonstrate that he could be relied upon in the most demanding circumstances.