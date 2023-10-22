“I don’t agree” John Terry gives his verdict on penalty against Arsenal

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has criticised the decision to award the Blues a penalty against Arsenal in last night’s match.

The penalty was awarded after William Saliba was penalised for a handball, despite the fact that he had jumped for a header and the ball deflected off his hand.

VAR stepped in and awarded the penalty, and Cole Palmer converted it to open the scoring for Chelsea.

This decision adds to the list of contentious calls made by match officials and is likely to be a topic of discussion in the coming days.

Saliba had very little control over the situation, and it’s difficult to imagine how he could have avoided the ball striking his hand while going for the header.

Terry expressed his surprise at the penalty decision and stated that he would have protested if it had happened during his playing days.

The former Chelsea captain tweeted:

“Delighted we got the Penalty but I don’t agree with the rules on this, very harsh on defenders.

“I would have been fuming if that was given against me back in the day. But happy now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was disappointing that Chelsea was given a penalty for that incident, and it will be interesting to hear the explanation in the coming days.

However, it is what it is and we just have to live with it.

————————————–

