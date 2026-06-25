“I don’t agree with that” Jose Mourinho defends Arsenal from their critics

Jose Mourinho has defended Arsenal against criticism surrounding their playing style under Mikel Arteta and insisted that the primary objective in football is simply to win matches and trophies.

Arsenal have developed into a far more disciplined and organised side over the last year, and that improvement helped them secure the Premier League title while also reaching the Champions League final during an impressive campaign.

The Gunners have continued to progress under Arteta, with the squad improving steadily each season since his appointment as manager. Their consistency and tactical development have allowed them to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.

Mourinho supports Arsenal’s approach

Despite their success, Arsenal continue to face criticism from some observers regarding their style of play. Much of that criticism comes from comparisons with the era under Arsene Wenger, when the club became famous for a more expansive and attacking brand of football.

The current Arsenal squad possesses several technically gifted players capable of playing attractive football, but Mourinho believes results are ultimately the most important factor in judging a team’s approach and effectiveness on the pitch.

He said via the Metro:

‘I don’t like that [criticism about style of play]. I don’t agree with that. I think people work and try to win with the best qualities that your team can have.

‘In relation to Arsenal, I believe that if Arsenal tried to be a second Man City, probably they wouldn’t win. So they won. You have to respect the winners.’

Winning remains the priority

Mourinho’s comments underline his belief that teams should maximise their own strengths rather than attempt to imitate other successful sides. In his view, Arsenal’s tactical discipline has been a major reason behind their recent achievements.

The Portuguese manager has built his own career on creating teams that are effective, competitive and difficult to defeat, which explains why he is supportive of Arsenal’s current style under Arteta. His defence of the Gunners can therefore be viewed as a significant endorsement from one of football’s most successful managers.

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