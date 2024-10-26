I don’t believe their is a referees conspiracy, but there is definitely a bias against Arsenal

Arsenal, as we all know this season, have been on the end of some really controversial refereeing decisions, most of it has been as a result of perceived ill-discipline by our players from the referees which led to the three red cards we’ve suffered.

This is understandable, given we’ve not done ourselves any favors pertaining to our discipline. However what’s hard to grasp is the inconsistency in these decisions when other players from other clubs commit the same offenses.

These double standards has led to some sections of our fan base believing in a conspiracy against the Gunners by the PGMOL: “If not then how can you explain Howard Webb seemingly influencing the Saliba red card in the Bournemouth”? A gooner asked on social media but I, for one, think that there’s no secret meetings being held within the walls of the PGMOL planning to sabotage the Gunners.

However I still think that there’s some bias from referees when making those sort of calls against the Gunners. The main reason for this are the growing complaints of Arsenal’s use of the ‘Dark arts’ that started towards the end of last season. These complaints have a way of staying in the heads of officials, which will lead to more stricter officiating on incidents involving the Gunners. This is to clamp down on our supposed antics, however this has led to them implementing the law to the letter which has affected us immensely when looking at the sending offs this season.

This is still plainly unfair considering they haven’t done the same against other clubs this season, however It shouldn’t be the only reason we blame for missing out on the League. So therefore we have to improve our discipline to avoid forcing them to making decisions they’ll be inclined to give against us ninety-nine per cent of the time!!

Would you agree with this take gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…