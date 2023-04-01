“I don’t care if he only arrived in January” Darren Bent praises Arsenal man

Leandro Trossard continues to show he is the best signing by any club in the January transfer window after he delivered another superb performance for Arsenal in their game against Leeds United.

The attacker joined the Gunners in the last transfer window after they missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk and he has proven to be one of the best buys around.

After his superb game against Leeds United, Darren Bent insists the Belgian is one of the signings of the entire season.

He tweeted:

“Trossard has been one of the signings of the season, I don’t care if he only arrived in January, he’s been Class”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to argue with Bent when one considers the performance Trossard has delivered for us in recent weeks and it fills us with confidence knowing we will still get more fine performances from him before the term ends.

If we win the Premier League, he will have played his part despite the short time he has been at the club.

But there is still more work to do and we expect Trossard to stay focused until the season ends.

He is not the only player we expect big performances from and everyone on the team must continue to deliver.