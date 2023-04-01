“I don’t care if he only arrived in January” Darren Bent praises Arsenal man

Leandro Trossard continues to show he is the best signing by any club in the January transfer window after he delivered another superb performance for Arsenal in their game against Leeds United.
The attacker joined the Gunners in the last transfer window after they missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk and he has proven to be one of the best buys around.
After his superb game against Leeds United, Darren Bent insists the Belgian is one of the signings of the entire season.
“Trossard has been one of the signings of the season, I don’t care if he only arrived in January, he’s been Class”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is hard to argue with Bent when one considers the performance Trossard has delivered for us in recent weeks and it fills us with confidence knowing we will still get more fine performances from him before the term ends.
If we win the Premier League, he will have played his part despite the short time he has been at the club.
But there is still more work to do and we expect Trossard to stay focused until the season ends.
He is not the only player we expect big performances from and everyone on the team must continue to deliver.
I totally agree, Trossard has been exceptional since his transfer.
He has the hot hand at the moment, so Arteta really must be careful with his team selections.
I suggest that he keep playing Trossard until he has a bad game. That means rotating Jesus, Nellie and Saka!!
I suspect I will get a lot of push back on this idea, but I really think it is the correct way for the next 9 games!!
Fully agree. Trossard has been a fantastic signing for Arsenal. High quality player and very versatile.
A blessing in disguise that we signed him instead of Mudryk.
What else can one say?
Give me TROSSARD and take MUDRYK!!
Strongly agree with all the posts above, even on the right Tossard is proving hard to contain.
Somthing tells me Belgian is having a very positive effect on Jesus as well
Mudryk must be really regreting going to Chelsea Just like a certain Aubameyang did.
Trossard has what 8 assists or something since Jan and a goal. Played some great football and slotted right into this squad with some magic feet in there which has lifted the whole team.
Saka got a well needed rest today and came on with half hour to go so that’s a bonus along with Jesus’ 2goals and all round display. Martinelli is a diamond his work rate and contributions cannot go unnoticed.
9 more finals to go.