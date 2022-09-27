“I don’t feel betrayed,” Sanllehi opens up on being dismissed by Arsenal

Former Arsenal Head of Football, Raul Sanllehi, has revealed he holds no grudges against Stan Kroenke after they booted him out of Arsenal despite overseeing an overhaul of the club’s non-playing staff.

The Spaniard had been brought in to revamp Arsenal after the long tenure of Arsene Wenger as the club’s manager.

They tasked him with sacking a number of staff and streamlining the club’s operations.

He went about his business and made at least 50 staff unemployed as he continued revamping its operation, but he soon followed them through the exit door in a shocking decision from its owners.

He is now rebuilding his career at Spanish second division side, Real Zaragoza.

Speaking about his time at the Emirates, he tells The Athletic:

“I loved it at Arsenal. You cannot imagine — the people in the club, the history of the club.

“I really felt I was at the top of the world there. I love the owners, the Kroenkes. But the last 10 months there were horrible. I had to lay off 55 people, without knowing I was the 56th.”

Adding: “I don’t feel betrayed by the Kroenkes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having fired so many staff, Sanllehi understood anyone who works for an employer could lose his job.

His response to leaving Arsenal shows maturity and understanding, which could open the door for another top job for him soon.