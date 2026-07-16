‘I don’t get Arsenal‘ Chris Waddle discusses Arsenal’s interest in Guimaraes

Arsenal is interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes, but former England international Chris Waddle believes a move for the Brazilian midfielder does not make much sense.

The Gunners have been linked with Guimaraes as they continue to look for ways to strengthen their midfield, despite already having considerable depth in that area. Arsenal has assembled a strong squad and is still being linked with some of the Premier League’s leading players.

Waddle questions Arsenal’s interest

Arsenal won the league last season and also reached the Champions League final, making it difficult for some observers to understand why the club would prioritise another high-profile midfielder.

Guimaraes is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and would not be expected to join Arsenal simply to be a squad player. Given his reputation and likely transfer fee, he would almost certainly expect to play regularly if he completed a move to the Emirates.

At Newcastle, Guimaraes is one of the first names on the team sheet and also serves as the club captain. His importance to the Magpies means they are not keen to part with one of their key players, although circumstances could eventually change.

Waddle shares his opinion

According to the Metro, Waddle questioned both the logic behind the reports and whether there was any substance to the speculation linking Guimaraes with Arsenal.

He said: “I don’t get Arsenal. They’ve got a big squad as it is, and I just don’t understand why they keep getting linked with these players.

“Mind you, it could just be his agent pushing stories. I’m surprised Arsenal are linked with him. He’s nearly 30 and he’s going to want at least a four year contract, so I don’t see where that story has come from.”

Waddle’s comments reflect the uncertainty surrounding Arsenal’s reported interest. While Guimaraes remains one of the Premier League’s outstanding midfielders, Newcastle’s determination to keep him and Arsenal’s existing strength in midfield could make any potential transfer difficult to justify.

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