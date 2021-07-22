‘I don’t get it,’ Pundit slams Arsenal’s leadership for their poor decision making

Former QPR and West Ham star, Trevor Sinclair has torn into Arsenal for letting Emi Martinez leave last summer only to look to sign Aaron Ramsdale now.

Arsenal has had a busy summer transfer window and one of the players that they want to sign is Ramsdale.

The Sheffield United star was relegated from the Premier League last season, but he is one of the best goalkeepers in England.

Arsenal faced a goalkeeping dilemma last summer and kept Bernd Leno over Martinez.

The German has since shown too much inconsistency and that is one reason they are targeting Ramsdale.

However, Sinclair is unimpressed that they even allowed Martinez to leave in the first place.

He admits Martinez put them in a tricky position by asking them to play him as the first choice or to leave.

But he says they should have kept both and allowed them to compete for the number one spot honestly.

‘Listen, I don’t get it,’ Sinclair told Jim White and Simon Jordan on talkSPORT.

‘We’ve said before, Emi Martinez going to Villa – why? He was playing superbly well for Arsenal. They’ve allowed their best goalkeeper to leave and now they are chasing their tail trying to get someone in to give competition for Leno.

‘I just don’t understand how Arsenal is being run as a football club.

‘For me, that Emi Martinez one should have never gone through. I know he wanted to play, but let those two goalkeepers play it out for the No 1 jersey and keep it honest.’