“I don’t have a clue!” Arteta on why it took so long to start Arsenal youngster in midfield

Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners against Fulham at the Emirates stadium last weekend. After a tough midweek Champions League away match, where Arsenal drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid, Mikel Arteta decided to make a few interesting changes to the starting XI against Fulham.

Surprise selection raises eyebrows

When the Arsenal Confirmed Team v Fulham was published there were a few raised eyebrows. Bukayo Saka was handed the captain’s armband and got his first start in a while following his return from injury. Richard Calafiori also returned to the starting lineup.

Probably most surprisingly, though, was Myles Lewis-Skelly being named in the starting XI ahead of Martin Zubimendi.

Lewis-Skelly played a blinder in midfield in a performance that was widely regarded as one of the most influential on the pitch.

Speaking after the Gunners dominant victory, Lewis-Skelly said “Honestly, I was buzzing.“

Arteta admits uncertainty over timing

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Mikel Arteta was asked why it took so long for Myles Lewis-Skelly to start in midfield: “Probably I don’t have a clue! Maybe I should have done it earlier, I don’t know. It was a big risk, if we lost the game, what would have happened?”

🤷🏼‍♂️❤️🤍 Mikel Arteta on why it took so long for Myles Lewis-Skelly to start in midfield: “Probably I don’t have a clue! Maybe I should have done it earlier, I don’t know”. 😁 “It was a big risk, if we lost the game, what would have happened?” 😅 pic.twitter.com/2gV17jKmSx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2026

The Arsenal boss was clearly aware of the gamble he had taken, but the decision ultimately paid off in emphatic fashion. Lewis Skelly’s performance not only justified his inclusion but also raised further questions about how he could be used moving forward.

With the season reaching its decisive stages, Arteta may now feel more confident in trusting the youngster in key moments, especially after such a composed and influential display.

Was this the breakthrough moment for Lewis Skelly in Arsenal’s midfield, and should he now be a regular starter?

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