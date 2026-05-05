“I don’t have a clue!” Arteta on why it took so long to start Arsenal youngster in midfield

Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners against Fulham at the Emirates stadium last weekend. After a tough midweek Champions League away match, where Arsenal drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid, Mikel Arteta decided to make a few interesting changes to the starting XI against Fulham.
Surprise selection raises eyebrows
When the Arsenal Confirmed Team v Fulham was published there were a few raised eyebrows. Bukayo Saka was handed the captain’s armband and got his first start in a while following his return from injury. Richard Calafiori also returned to the starting lineup.
Probably most surprisingly, though, was Myles Lewis-Skelly being named in the starting XI ahead of Martin Zubimendi.
Lewis-Skelly played a blinder in midfield in a performance that was widely regarded as one of the most influential on the pitch.
Speaking after the Gunners dominant victory, Lewis-Skelly said “Honestly, I was buzzing.“
Arteta admits uncertainty over timing
As quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Mikel Arteta was asked why it took so long for Myles Lewis-Skelly to start in midfield: “Probably I don’t have a clue! Maybe I should have done it earlier, I don’t know. It was a big risk, if we lost the game, what would have happened?”
🤷🏼♂️❤️🤍 Mikel Arteta on why it took so long for Myles Lewis-Skelly to start in midfield: “Probably I don’t have a clue! Maybe I should have done it earlier, I don’t know”. 😁
“It was a big risk, if we lost the game, what would have happened?” 😅 pic.twitter.com/2gV17jKmSx
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2026
The Arsenal boss was clearly aware of the gamble he had taken, but the decision ultimately paid off in emphatic fashion. Lewis Skelly’s performance not only justified his inclusion but also raised further questions about how he could be used moving forward.
With the season reaching its decisive stages, Arteta may now feel more confident in trusting the youngster in key moments, especially after such a composed and influential display.
Was this the breakthrough moment for Lewis Skelly in Arsenal’s midfield, and should he now be a regular starter?
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It was one match, but it offers the possibility of rotation. Zubi was getting leggy and was starting to fade in and out of games.
Bodes well for next year, and saves millions.
Per will always tell who ever cares to listen that Skelly is a midfielder and not a defender. More reason why he commits (over confidence) errors as a defender. Love’s to boss the game, play out to the attaching area. And expected that Arteta, having become crystal clear that Zubi is becoming weak, should have trusted him earlier than this. At least in some (small team ) matches
“I don’t have a clue” ???
He has more than a clue but knows that now is not the time to disclose the details on his real feelings on the matter and situation past and present. It’s good to know when to shut your mouth, I wish I did sometimes, lol.
Wrong statement. Thats not what he should be saying. Thats not the right thing to say. It sends out all the wrong signals.
So what should he have said?
Well that probably spells the end for Norgaard (although I would think he was planning to leave anyway). He’s been the ultimate professional though. I’ve really felt sorry for him, as I am quite sure it didn’t pan out the way the project was spelt out to him.
Back to MLS though, a lot of people said he should have been given the chance a while back. He grabbed it with both hands and I would like to see him being rotated going forward with Zubi. Keep them both relatively fresh across the course of a full season.
Kia, even though Norgaard hasn’t gotten much time on the pitch, based on his comments when he was acquired I think he’s still happy to have been part of the CL experience which I believe he had given up hope for. I suspect he is also enjoying on some level the run in to a potential PL title. Whatever the reason(s) for his minimal use, I’m happy that he will still have some irreplaceable memories.
Agree BB, but I still think he was expecting a bit more game time.
I also think he should have actually got more game time, instead of pushing Zubi to the brink.
Watch Zubi have a great game tonight after a bit of a rest.
I’m sure he did especially after being so accomplished at the Bees and us paying £15M for him. The whole situation has been odd to me but maybe the essence of the matter will be revealed some day. Zubi is bound to feel at least a little better and hopefully he has a good game against familiar opponents.
I’m afraid fans are getting carried away with one good performance against a side who didn’t turn up on the day.I very much doubt if MSL will develop into an effective central midfielder, but I hope he proves me wrong.With Norgaard set to leave, we need to recruit more than one central midfielder for next season to bring about real competition for Rice and Zubimendi.Neither MSL nor Merino have the pace and energy we need in the engine room imo.
Agree Grandad especially the need for central midfielder recruitment.
So is Thierry Henry, getting carried away. He wants MLS to start against AM. I do not rate Zubimendi, but from a managers point of view, Zubimendi will start. But as a player, Henry sees the difference in the way we played from midfield with MLS over Zubimendi. Lets not forget MLS was a midfielder playing, very well at LB. Midfield is his pererred position.