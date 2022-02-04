“I don’t know” Club president admits they can lose Arsenal target anytime

Cody Gakpo has been in fine form for PSV in the Netherlands this season and that has caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners alongside other top European clubs have been looking to add him to their squad at the end of this season.

He signed a new deal with the Dutch side not so long ago, which appeared to scupper any chance of him joining Arsenal.

However, it seems his present employers know that is not enough to stop him from stepping up to a top side.

In an honest assessment of his future, PSV director of football John de Jong said, as quoted by The Sun: “The interest started early in the season, when he performed well, also with the Dutch national team.

“My goal is to keep him for the season at all times.

“I don’t know how long we can keep him out of the hands of the big clubs in Europe. How he performs is the most important thing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo is a very exciting player in the making, and he could thrive under Mikel Arteta.

At 22, he is at a perfect age to join the current Arsenal rebuild and the gaffer can mould him into the perfect player for the club.

It would be exciting to see which players we add to our squad at the end of this season.