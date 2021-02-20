“I don’t know if football is ready for that yet” Bellerin speaks on another social cause

Hector Bellerin is part of the leadership group at Arsenal and the Spaniard continues to show his support for social causes outside the club.

He has been one of the most outspoken footballers to support a greener earth, which has earned him some applause.

His latest off-field endeavour is offering support to gay players, even though he admits that the sport is probably not ready just yet.

He says he is unsure if the game is ready to receive gay players, adding that he has been in scenarios where fellow Arsenal fans are having issues because a particular group is gay.

He then adds his support to the community by saying everyone is from the same family and should treat each other equally.

In an interview with The Times, he said: “I don’t know if football is ready for that yet.

“I’m having conversations with Gay Gooners, and sometimes they go to an Arsenal pub and they’ll have issues with other Arsenal fans because they’re wearing a Gay Gooners scarf or something.

“Which, to me, is crazy. We’re all part of the same family.”

Bellerin is one of the most outspoken and positive players in the current Arsenal squad.

If he can also do better on the pitch for the Gunners, then he would gain even more support.