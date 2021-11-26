“I don’t know mate” Wilshere is thinking about an Arsenal return

Jack Wilshere has been training with Arsenal’s first team to keep fit and search for a new club.

The midfielder is still just 29, yet clubs aren’t willing to take a chance and offer him another opportunity to play again.

He remains keen to contribute on the field while doing his coaching badges on the side.

Mikel Arteta had been clear that Arsenal was simply helping him to stay fit when he first re-joined the club.

However, an opportunity could open up for him at the Emirates in the new year.

Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey would likely head out for AFCON, while Granit Xhaka is still nursing an injury.

Would he mind playing for the club again? Wilshere certainly doesn’t and in a recent interview, he kept his options open on the idea.

He said to TalkSport as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I went there, very kindly invited by them to come and train, get my fitness back, which I’ve done.

‘I am (training with the first team). They’ve got a lot of midfielders, they’ve got Ainsley Maitland-Niles…’

Asked whether he has played for the Under-23 side, Wilshere’s replied, “no.” But asked whether he could do so soon, he said, “maybe.”

Pushed on whether there is a chance he could play for the first team again he said: ‘Erm, I don’t know mate. Honestly, I don’t know.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere is one of the best players ever produced at Arsenal, and a return to the club would be romantic.

However, the current Gunners team is being rebuilt and players should only play for it based on merit.

Arteta has been watching him in training with the first team. If he believes the former West Ham man can contribute, then we would support his decision.