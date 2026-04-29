‘I don’t know’ Odegaard reacts to rumours he could leave in the summer

Several reports have suggested that this could be Martin Odegaard’s final season as an Arsenal player, with speculation growing around the Norwegian’s fitness record. Questions over his long-term future have emerged as the campaign moves towards its conclusion.

As Arsenal captain, supporters naturally want him available for every important match. However, he has struggled to build momentum this season and has rarely managed to play two consecutive games without physical concerns interrupting his progress.

Fitness Concerns Fuel Speculation

Because he has missed so many matches, rumours have claimed Arsenal could consider selling him at the end of the term. The midfielder is still highly regarded across Europe, meaning interest from major clubs would not be difficult to imagine.

Arsenal have reportedly rejected approaches for his signature in the past, but current speculation suggests the club may now be more open to considering offers if the right proposal arrives. Such claims remain unconfirmed, yet they have generated significant discussion.

From a business perspective, some may argue that selling a valuable player before injury problems worsen could be sensible. Clubs must often balance loyalty, squad planning, and financial value when making difficult decisions.

Odegaard Responds To Rumours

Despite the reports, Odegaard himself does not appear to be considering a move away from North London. The midfielder has publicly dismissed suggestions that he is preparing to leave the club.

As quoted by the Metro, he said: “I don’t know where that’s coming from.

“My mindset is just about doing what I can every single day to do something special.

“There’s always going to be talk and people speculating, and I guess that’s normal in football but it’s not something I know anything about.”

When fit, Odegaard remains one of Arsenal’s most influential performers through his creativity, leadership, and technical quality. Those attributes explain why supporters would be reluctant to see him depart despite concerns over availability.

Ultimately, much may depend on his fitness over the coming months and Arsenal’s wider plans for the squad. For now, however, the captain has made it clear that speculation surrounding an exit is not something he recognises or is focused upon.