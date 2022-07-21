Gabriel Jesus comments on his on-field clash with Mina

Gabriel Jesus and Yerry Mina were teammates at the Brazilian club, Palmeiras.
Both of them have moved to Europe and built careers for themselves on the continent.
Mina now plays for Everton after a stint with Barcelona, while Jesus has just moved to Arsenal after his time at Manchester City.
Both of their new clubs met in a preseason game recently and they clashed on the pitch.
It was one of the highlights of the game with Mina caught on camera standing up to Jesus in what seemed to be an unprovoked attack.
The Arsenal man still doesn’t understand what provoked the Colombian and maintained that stance in an interview afterwards.
“I played with Yerry Mina before at Palmeiras, and we were very close,” he told TNT Sports.
“Then I don’t know why he started attacking me, picking on my chest and giving me lip; I don’t know why or what his motive was.
“In the end, I’m not a kid anymore, I also responded to him. In the end, it’s just part of the game.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus will face battles with more defenders in the Premier League this season and he needs to be prepared.
His clash with Mina could be something more personal than he knows, but he doesn’t have to bother about it.
It all ended on the pitch and he can look forward to having a great season with Arsenal.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video Highlights – Orlando 1-3 Arsenal – Gunners leave it late but come through in end
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m liking the Brazilian fire in him so far, he doesn’t seem to back down from a fight and such an attitude rubs off to others too.
He was involved in a clash even yesterday, this is part of the game where defenders try to intimidate attacking players with all sorts of tricks, T. Silva, Bonucci, R. Ramso, Van Dike to name a few are all masters of this dark art.
Cant wait for Jesus to run rings around Dier
Jealousy
Normal stuff these days GJ,You are LIT,They are PISSED.
Am just beginning to scrutinize Jesus and realizing how technical he really is.
He is going to have a lot more encounter similar to that experience with Mina, he will be one of the main man upfront and will see a lot more playing time, his best years could well be ahead of him.
The acquisition of Jesus is perfect for Arsenal, well prepared by Man City, the shackles will be released playing at Arsenal at the perfect time of his development.