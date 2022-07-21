Gabriel Jesus comments on his on-field clash with Mina

Gabriel Jesus and Yerry Mina were teammates at the Brazilian club, Palmeiras.

Both of them have moved to Europe and built careers for themselves on the continent.

Mina now plays for Everton after a stint with Barcelona, while Jesus has just moved to Arsenal after his time at Manchester City.

Both of their new clubs met in a preseason game recently and they clashed on the pitch.

It was one of the highlights of the game with Mina caught on camera standing up to Jesus in what seemed to be an unprovoked attack.

The Arsenal man still doesn’t understand what provoked the Colombian and maintained that stance in an interview afterwards.

“I played with Yerry Mina before at Palmeiras, and we were very close,” he told TNT Sports.

“Then I don’t know why he started attacking me, picking on my chest and giving me lip; I don’t know why or what his motive was.

“In the end, I’m not a kid anymore, I also responded to him. In the end, it’s just part of the game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus will face battles with more defenders in the Premier League this season and he needs to be prepared.

His clash with Mina could be something more personal than he knows, but he doesn’t have to bother about it.

It all ended on the pitch and he can look forward to having a great season with Arsenal.

