“I don’t like ifs” Mikel Arteta reveals where Arsenal’s focus is in the title race

Arsenal faces West Ham in their latest Premier League game as they aim to challenge for the title despite trailing Liverpool in the standings.

The Gunners have been one of the main competitors to the league leaders over the past two seasons, and there is a good chance they might overtake Liverpool this term. The Reds have dropped points in recent matches, and their defence has not been as solid as it was earlier in the season. This means that Arsenal could have an opportunity to top the league standings in the coming weeks, and they must be prepared for that.

However, Mikel Arteta is not getting ahead of himself and is fully focused on winning their upcoming match against West Ham rather than thinking too much about the title race. The Arsenal manager emphasised the importance of taking each game as it comes and not becoming distracted by the bigger picture. Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“We have to do our job and it’s going to be a tough one tomorrow against West Ham. If we do that, we’ll be looking at that game on Sunday. With 13 games to go there’s still a lot to play for.

“I don’t like ‘ifs’ in football or sport. Let’s do what we have to do, and if the ‘if’ comes right, great, but let’s make sure that what is in our hands, we do it.”

Arsenal’s focus must be on winning their own matches rather than becoming overly concerned with the race for the title. By staying focused on their performance, the Gunners will give themselves the best chance to capitalise on any slip-ups from Liverpool.