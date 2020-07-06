“I don’t like when he puts my brother on the left” strong words from Aubameyang’s brother

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes from a footballing family as his father was a footballer and his brothers played the game too.

The striker is, however, the most high profile player to come out of their family, but it is safe to say that every member of his family knows a thing or two about the game.

The Gabon star is predominantly a striker, and at Borussia Dortmund he played as the centre forward.

He played that role to devastating effect, scoring so many goals it prompted Arsenal to splash the cash and sign him.

He has continued to score goals at Arsenal, but he has had to share the centre-forward role with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette.

Choosing which of them would play through the centre has been a problem for Arsenal for a long time, and Mikel Arteta has decided to play Aubameyang on the left for now.

However, that decision hasn’t gone down well with the striker’s brother, who hasn’t hidden his opinion.

In a recent Instagram Live, Willy Aubameyang admitted that Arteta was a good coach but made it clear that he didn’t like his brother being played on the left side of attack.

He said as quoted by Express Sports: “I like Mikel, he’s a good coach.

“He’s a good coach but I don’t like when he puts my brother on the left.

“I don’t like this, but he’s a good coach.”

He added: “I don’t understand this!”

“I don’t understand. I don’t like when he plays on the left.

“I like when he plays striker.

“But I like him [Arteta]. He’s good. He has, you know, character.”