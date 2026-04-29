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“I don’t look at social media” Arsenal star reacts to how he deals with his future

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Piero Hincapie has responded to questions regarding a proposed move to Atletico Madrid last summer before he eventually joined Arsenal, where he is now enjoying regular game time. The defender’s comments come at an intriguing moment, given the clubs are set to meet in Europe.

The Bayer Leverkusen player had been linked with several teams before agreeing to a loan move to Arsenal at the beginning of this season. His arrival added depth and quality to Mikel Arteta’s squad during a demanding campaign.

Enjoying Life At Arsenal

At the Emirates, Hincapie has received valuable minutes and appears to be enjoying his spell in London. Regular involvement has helped him settle quickly, while his versatility has made him a useful option across the defensive line.

He is now preparing to face one of the clubs he could have joined in the summer, with Arsenal meeting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. That tie adds extra interest to his recent remarks about transfer interest from Spain.

Atletico Interest Addressed

Atletico reportedly attempted to beat Arsenal to his signature, but once the defender learned of Arsenal’s interest, he is said to have strongly favoured a move to North London. The chance to join one of Europe’s leading clubs clearly proved attractive.

As quoted by Sport Witness, Hincapie said: “I don’t look at social media much. I talk to my agent.

“At the time of the talks, I don’t know if there was a truly concrete offer, but it’s also wonderful that so many important clubs want you on their roster. Thank God I chose this great club, with a great coach.”

The move has so far appeared beneficial for both player and club. Arsenal have gained a defender capable of contributing in major matches, while Hincapie has secured regular opportunities at a side competing for major honours.

Arsenal are considered among the strongest clubs in Europe, and they still have the chance to win both the league title and the Champions League this season. That prospect may further reinforce Hincapie’s belief that he made the correct decision.

Now, attention turns to the semi-final itself, where he will have the opportunity to help Arsenal overcome Atletico and continue their pursuit of European glory.

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  1. Love Hincapie, what a warrior he is. High energy and intensity, we need players like him when the going gets tough.

    Fortunate to have him on our squad, long may it continue.

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