John Wenham has claimed that Arsenal have left themselves with two strikers who he doesn’t ‘rate’, and left themselves ‘really light’ on squad numbers after their failures in January.

The Gunners allowed Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Folarin Balogun and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all to leave the club, whilst failing to bring in a single player before the window slammed shut on January 31.

We were linked with a number of players (as we always are), while we were believed to be eyeing a central midfielder and a forward, but failed to land either.

Wenham now claims that Tottenham have gained an advantage in the race for the top four, with West Ham, Man United and Arsenal all failing to bolster their squads, while the latter pair have weakened themselves.

“People say, have Tottenham strengthened? The question is, who hasn’t strengthened?” Wenham told the Football Insider.

“Arsenal have done nothing but lose players this month. They were mainly squad players but they had a pretty small squad anyway.

“Aubameyang has gone and left them with Lacazette and Nketiah, two strikers who are out of contract in the summer and I don’t rate them.

“I think they have left themselves really light. Man United have lost two strikers.

“Martial has gone out on loan and Greenwood won’t play for them for a significant period of time.

“West Ham haven’t signed anyone either and they have needed a striker for a while.

“It’s a complete failure from those clubs. If anyone has ‘won’ the transfer window, it’s Tottenham.”

As much as I agree that Arsenal, West Ham and United all failed themselves in January, I certainly wouldn’t claim that Tottenham were winners. They signed two of Juve’s back-up players, players who were regularly warming the bench of one the worst Juventus sides of the 21st century.

Kulusevski is slow but has the potential to be a big player in the future, and is unlikely to make waves this season, while Bentancur holds onto the ball too long, and doesn’t appear to have the brain power to make quick decisions, something that will surely be highlighted in the Premier League.

The only saving grace for Arsenal is that none of our rivals for a top four finish made any major moves either, and Arteta may well have to give some youngsters the chance to shine if we do suffer multiple injuries in the coming months.

Patrick