“I don’t really see the point” Journalist has his say on Lewis-Skelly’s best position

Myles Lewis-Skelly has garnered significant attention this season for his performances at left-back for Arsenal. However, there remains speculation over whether this will be his long-term position as a professional footballer.

The young talent has been in excellent form, surpassing other options in his role to establish himself as the club’s first-choice left-back. Despite being just 18 years old, he is already regarded as one of the most promising players in the squad, and his rapid rise has been met with excitement by the Gunners.

Lewis-Skelly has impressed in high-profile fixtures, including against Manchester City, and there are strong expectations that he will start in Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League match against Real Madrid. His ability to perform on the biggest stages at such a young age has made him an invaluable asset to the team.

While excelling at left-back, Lewis-Skelly originally played as a midfielder in Arsenal’s youth setup. His transition to defence was primarily to provide him with more first-team opportunities. This positional shift has sparked debate over whether he will eventually return to midfield in the future.

Discussing his potential role, Charles Watts stated on Caught Offside:

“There is a view that at some point he will move further up the pitch and back into a midfield role, but I don’t really see that happening I have to say, not in the short term anyway.

“I think he suits that inverted left-back role so well and that allows him to operate in central areas a lot of the time anyway. So I don’t really see the point of moving him back into midfield right now.”

While there remains a possibility that Lewis-Skelly could transition back into midfield, he is currently thriving as a left-back, and Arsenal will be pleased to have such a versatile and talented player in their squad.

