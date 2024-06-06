“I don’t rule out it being a serious knee injury” Netherland Women’s boss on Victoria Pelova injury

Arsenal Women supporters may have cause for concern, given the latest about Victoria Pelova.

The midfielder sustained an injury during the Netherlands’ 1-1 Euro qualifier draw against Finland. Notably, the tie keeps the Dutch women at the helm of Group 1. The injury could potentially sideline Victoria for some time though.

Seven minutes into Netherlands Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier, against Finland, our Arsenal midfielder collided with a challenger. Despite getting up and continuing, she collapsed a few minutes later, allowing the physio to examine her, with the right knee the point of contention.

Twelve minutes into the match, the physio determined she couldn’t continue, leading to her substitution. Despite her fellow Dutch colleagues waving to the crowd after the game, her fans must have been worried when they didn’t see her.

After the match, people asked Dutch head coach Andries Jonker if he was immediately concerned about Pelova’s injury, he admitted, “I don’t rule out it being a serious knee injury. It’ll be examined. The doctor said, ‘We are going to look at it carefully’.”

As dependable as the ex-Ajax star has been for club and country, we can only hope that her injury is not serious. That said, keep checking back for updates on the 25-year-old; we will surely be dropping them.

With Caitlin Foord suffering with a hamstring injury, a worry over Katie McCabe and now Victoria Pelova, it would seem that the injuries are mounting for our Gunners. After the international break, all players will now have a couple of weeks break before heading into the next round of Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers in July.

Hopefully all of our Gunners will get some much-needed R&R..

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….