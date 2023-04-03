“I don’t see a collapse” Rooney picks his team for the title

Wayne Rooney has predicted the Premier League title race as Manchester City continues to pursue Arsenal.

The Gunners have had a good season and continue to show their title pursuit is not a fluke.

Mikel Arteta’s men have shown nerves of steel and have earned some huge victories in recent weeks.

Fans are happy about their performance and some believe it is certain they will be champions by the end of the season.

However, City is not making it easy as the Citizens continue pursuing them and try to match Arsenal’s results weekly.

Rooney admits City are a problem and says they could go on a winning run until the end of the season.

However, he insists that Arsenal are still the favourite to win the title.

He wrote in The Times:

“The title race? Nothing would surprise me from Manchester City.

“They could put together an incredible run and still win it but you have to say Arsenal are favourites.

“Everyone has been waiting for them to drop off but they’ve been top of the league for so many weeks and dealing with the pressure all season. I don’t see a collapse from them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As long as we remain atop the standings and continue to win our games, it will be hard for City to catch us.

We do not have to pay attention to what they do at the Etihad. Instead, we should focus on winning as many games as possible.

