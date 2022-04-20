“I don’t see Arsenal getting a result there” Pundit cannot see Arsenal getting anything at Chelsea

Chelsea v Arsenal is probably not the hardest of predictions to make all things considered and Rio Ferdinand has jumped on the bandwagon underestimating Arsenal.

Speaking on his Five podcast as quoted by Team Talk the former Man Utd defender admitted that it is a massive game but does not see Arsenal turning things around and getting something from the game

“Chelsea have got Arsenal – massive game,” Ferdinand proclaimed.

“Can Arsenal turn it around? I don’t know, it’s been a bad couple of games for them.

“Chelsea look to be back in form, got themselves in the final. Wow, I don’t see Arsenal getting a result there.”

Just Arsenal says

Ferdinand probably said the same prior to Brentford visiting Stamford Bridge, he may have even said the same when Brighton beat us at the Emirates, in better words, it is easy to make these sorts of predictions and go with the obvious.

Toi dismiss Arsenal’s chances this evening could be a mistake, it is not as if Chelsea have been setting the world alight this season in the Premier League and are on the level of Man City and Liverpool.

Chelsea are of course favourites but to say you don’t see Arsenal getting a result is just too easy, we do stand a chance and we do have a habit of getting a result against expectations against the Blues.

And let’s not forget Ferdinand’s Ole Gunnar Solksjaer comments, it is not as if he is a sage of predictions, is it?