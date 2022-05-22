“I don’t see him staying” Fabrizio Romano predicts the future of Arsenal man

Fabrizio Romano has delivered his opinion on Hector Bellerin as the defender prepares to return to Arsenal following his loan spell at Real Betis.

Bellerin was surplus to requirements at the start of this season and he was sent out on loan to the Spanish club.

At Betis, he was a regular and even helped them to win the Spanish Cup in a largely positive season.

The Spanish side might not afford to keep him permanently, which means he would return to the Emirates.

However, transfer insider, Romano doesn’t believe he will stay at Arsenal.

Speaking on the Gazzetta dello FIVE YouTube channel, he said: “His loan deal is expiring, so at the moment yes, but I don’t see him staying, honestly.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin proved his quality in this loan spell and he showed he still has the quality to play in a top European league.

However, the full-back’s time at the club should end this summer as Takehiro Tomiyasu proves he can do much better.

Cedric Soares is shaky, but the Portuguese defender should stay as our backup.

With his deal expiring, it makes almost no sense to give Bellerin a new contract just for him to stay.