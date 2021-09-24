‘I don’t see that happening’ – Pundit refutes claims about Arteta’s plan for Spurs

Nigel Winterburn claims that he cannot imagine Mikel Arteta dropping Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The English shotstopper has been between the sticks for both of our two most recent Premier League victories, keeping a clean sheet in both outings, but reports had previously stated that he was just being given a short rest, and that he would return in goal for the North London Derby.

Ramsdale has made a statement with his performances however, and many are calling on him to hold onto his place while he is in this kind of form, and Winterburn is sure that the manager will not make that decision this weekend.

‘I do not see how Arsenal can leave Aaron Ramsdale out of the team this weekend,’ he told Paddy Power(via the Metro).

‘I’ve spoken quite openly about Ramsdale and watched him a lot at Sheffield United.

‘I wasn’t convinced he was the keeper to take Arsenal forward, but he is young and won Sheffield’s player of the season.

‘Perhaps he performed at a higher level in the games I didn’t watch.

‘He’s a young keeper and if he continues to play the way he has, he will become Arsenal’s number one. There’s no doubt about it.

‘How would you explain to a goalkeeper [Bernd Leno] that you’ll leave them out for two weeks, and then guarantee their place for the next fixture, a north London derby. That would be absolutely ridiculous.

‘How can you play a goalkeeper who has potentially produced two match winning performances and then just apologise to them and replace them with someone else.

‘Professional football is ruthless, and I don’t see that happening.’

I have to agree with every word that Winterburn says here. Ramsdale has done more than was asked of him, and you would have to be crazy to drop him now ahead of such a big game.

Should Ramsdale be considered our new first-choice or should he simply be given the chance to continue in the form he is currently in?

Patrick