“I don’t see why” Pundit urges Arteta to turn Arsenal into a Euro giant

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Mikel Arteta should stay at Arsenal and turn them into European giants instead of leaving, amidst reports he has interest from Real Madrid.

The Gunners gaffer has emerged as one of the finest managers in European football and continues to prove his worth at the club.

The ex-midfielder has transformed Arsenal from a club that finishes outside the top four into a would-be champion and did all that within three years.

The former midfielder is now being linked to other clubs, including Real Madrid, but Agbonlahor reckons he should stay at Arsenal and turn them into a top European club instead.

He tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think Arsenal can be considered Champions League contenders yet. That’s a while away.

“Real Madrid are in that bracket, every season.

“But there’s no reason why Arteta can’t make Arsenal contenders for that competition.

“The talk of him going to Madrid, I don’t see why he would want to go right now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has developed a good reputation in the few seasons he has spent on the Arsenal bench and we should not be surprised that clubs want him as their manager.

However, the former midfielder is enjoying all the support he needs at the Emirates and we do not expect him to consider leaving Arsenal at the moment.