“I don’t think Arteta believes in him,” Pundit reckons Lacazette isn’t an Arteta favourite

Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal some six months before the club signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

But the Gabon striker has proven himself more prolific in front of the goal than the former Lyon man.

While Lacazette scores goals when he is in form for the club, Auba is the more reliable attacker.

In the absence of Auba a few weeks back, Lacazette stepped up to fill the void left by him very well.

However, the club captain returned to the starting XI for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United.

He had missed the previous games because of a family emergency and returned straight to the lineup.

Andy Cole thinks that shows a lack of confidence in Lacazette by Mikel Arteta.

He said the Frenchman will have watched as Auba scored thrice and think he could have been the one had he played instead.

“Look at Lacazette and I’m disappointed for him because I don’t think Arteta believes in him,” Cole said to TalkSPORT.

“He’s looking at Aubameyang coming back in after two games on the bench, gets himself a hat-trick… he’ll be saying to himself, ‘that could have been me’.”

Lacazette has scored 10 goals in 27 matches this season and would hope to get more game time to prove he also has goals in him.