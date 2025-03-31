“I don’t think” Deeney sends a message to Arsenal about key transfer target

Troy Deeney has expressed doubts about Viktor Gyokeres’s finishing ability, despite the Swedish striker being a target for Arsenal. Gyokeres has been in superb form for Sporting Club, solidifying his place among the best strikers in Europe. His goal-scoring consistency has been impressive, making him a standout player on the continent.

Sporting Club has managed to keep hold of him so far, but it will be a challenge for the Portuguese club to retain him at the end of this season, especially given the growing interest from top clubs, including Arsenal. The Gunners have been monitoring Gyokeres for some time, and with Alexander Isak seemingly out of reach, Arsenal believes he could be an ideal addition to their squad.

Gyokeres has been prolific this season, scoring 30 goals in 26 league games. He also notched 29 goals and 10 assists in 33 league matches last term, highlighting his incredible consistency and goal-scoring ability. His performances have undoubtedly placed him among the finest goal-scorers in world football.

However, Deeney is not entirely convinced by Gyokeres’s finishing. Speaking to TalkSport, the former footballer said:

“You know when you say something the clip is going to come back in six months.

“I genuinely think he’s a good footballer, he works really hard, all of that.

“But I don’t think he’s a natural finisher.

“And again, everyone is going to pull up his goal record, I get that.”

While Deeney’s opinion may seem surprising given Gyokeres’s impressive goal tally, it is important to consider that the striker’s finishing may still be a point of contention for some observers. Regardless, Gyokeres’s goal-scoring record speaks for itself, and he remains a viable solution to Arsenal’s striker concerns, potentially offering a much-needed boost to their attacking options.

Gyokeres’s remarkable consistency in front of the goal could make him a valuable asset to Arsenal, despite any concerns over his finishing ability and it is expected that new sporting director Andrea Berta will make a concerted effort to land the striker in the summer.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…