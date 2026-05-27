“I don’t think he’s a good enough” Chris Waddle urges Arsenal to replace one player in the summer

Chris Waddle believes Leandro Trossard has been in excellent form for Arsenal, but the former winger does not think the Belgian is good enough to remain the club’s long-term option on the left side of attack.

Trossard has consistently delivered strong performances for the Gunners and has even kept younger players out of the starting line-up at times this season. His versatility, experience, and composure in front of goal have made him one of Arsenal’s most reliable attacking players during an impressive campaign for the club.

Trossard Continues to Impress

The Belgian attacker remains an important figure within Mikel Arteta’s squad and is currently under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027, with the possibility of that agreement being extended further in the future.

Although some reports have linked him with a possible departure during the summer transfer window, Trossard is believed to want to remain at Arsenal beyond the current campaign. His performances throughout the season have strengthened his value within the squad, particularly as Arsenal continue competing for major honours both domestically and in Europe.

Waddle Wants Arsenal Upgrade

Despite acknowledging Trossard’s contribution, Waddle believes Arsenal should still look to strengthen the left wing position by signing a more natural winger capable of adding another dimension to the attack.

He feels Trossard has adapted well to the role but does not see him as the ideal long-term solution if Arsenal want to continue improving their squad and competing at the highest level consistently.

He said via the Metro:

‘I think they need to be looking at another winger on the left-hand side because Leandro Trossard isn’t really a winger.

‘He’s been converted into one. Trossard has done well. I’m not saying he hasn’t. He’s a dangerous player but I don’t think he’s a good enough winger.’

Waddle’s comments reflect the growing debate surrounding Arsenal’s attacking options as the club prepares for another demanding season. While Trossard continues to perform effectively, Arsenal may still explore the transfer market in search of additional quality and depth in wide attacking areas.

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