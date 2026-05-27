“I don’t think he’s a good enough” Chris Waddle urges Arsenal to replace one player in the summer

Chris Waddle believes Leandro Trossard has been in excellent form for Arsenal, but the former winger does not think the Belgian is good enough to remain the club’s long-term option on the left side of attack.
Trossard has consistently delivered strong performances for the Gunners and has even kept younger players out of the starting line-up at times this season. His versatility, experience, and composure in front of goal have made him one of Arsenal’s most reliable attacking players during an impressive campaign for the club.
Trossard Continues to Impress
The Belgian attacker remains an important figure within Mikel Arteta’s squad and is currently under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027, with the possibility of that agreement being extended further in the future.
Although some reports have linked him with a possible departure during the summer transfer window, Trossard is believed to want to remain at Arsenal beyond the current campaign. His performances throughout the season have strengthened his value within the squad, particularly as Arsenal continue competing for major honours both domestically and in Europe.
Waddle Wants Arsenal Upgrade
Despite acknowledging Trossard’s contribution, Waddle believes Arsenal should still look to strengthen the left wing position by signing a more natural winger capable of adding another dimension to the attack.
He feels Trossard has adapted well to the role but does not see him as the ideal long-term solution if Arsenal want to continue improving their squad and competing at the highest level consistently.
He said via the Metro:
‘I think they need to be looking at another winger on the left-hand side because Leandro Trossard isn’t really a winger.
‘He’s been converted into one. Trossard has done well. I’m not saying he hasn’t. He’s a dangerous player but I don’t think he’s a good enough winger.’
Waddle’s comments reflect the growing debate surrounding Arsenal’s attacking options as the club prepares for another demanding season. While Trossard continues to perform effectively, Arsenal may still explore the transfer market in search of additional quality and depth in wide attacking areas.
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I think some people have such a narrow view of what a winger should look like. Trossard is not the explosive type like Martinelli but he’s the creative inverted type. You need both types.
A good squad should have two players in each position who are different profiles. Like Hincapie/Calafiori, Gyokeres/Havertz , Saka/Madueke etc
Trossard has become a very important squad player and has, on many occasions, scored very valuable goals or provided assists that have been the difference. Some would actually say he’s our best finisher…..
Whilst he’s getting older, he would be a very valuable squad member to keep for cup games, and games where others need a rest.
Keep Leandro.
I do think many people are judging Trossard by his form in 2026,which admittedly has not been good except for the last five matches. He started the season strong and was our best attacker in the first half of the season before his form took a hit.
But going by the rumours we’ve heard recently,there must have been off field issues which affected his performances on the pitch. We sometimes forget these players are human too.
One of him and Martinelli might be sold. Personally, I’d keep Trossard.
Completely agree with you, but I would add that I don’t think any of our attacking players were more impressive and made the difference more often than trossard last season. He had a bad patch (where he was no less productive than some of the other wingers last year, in truth) but he started the season as by far our best attacker and ended strongly alongside several others. Don’t think we’d have won this title without him.
On top form, only Saka really compares when it comes to the killer pass or shot imo (probably fairly similar but Saka is better at engineering chances for himself, I think).
There is no way we keep Trossard and release Martinelli.
GM is super on defense and you can never teach speed