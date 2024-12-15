‘I don’t think he’s a natural finisher.’ Pundit is discouraging Arsenal from signing goal machine

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Viktor Gyökeres, who is in sensational form at Sporting Club. The Swedish striker has emerged as one of the world’s most prolific scorers in 2024, continuing from a remarkable campaign last season when he netted an incredible 43 goals in 50 appearances. This term, his form has been even more striking, with 26 goals in just 24 games, solidifying his reputation as one of the top forwards in the game.

Gyökeres’ journey to stardom hasn’t been smooth. Early in his career, he struggled to make an impact at Brighton, but his move to Coventry City three seasons ago proved pivotal. At Coventry, the Swede honed his skills, gaining the confidence and consistency that have since defined his game. His rapid progression led to a big move to Sporting, where he continues to dominate, making him a highly sought-after player in the upcoming transfer window.

Sporting is reportedly prepared to sell Gyökeres in the summer, and Arsenal is keen to secure his services. However, the Gunners face fierce competition from Manchester United, with both Premier League giants believing the striker could significantly bolster their squads. Despite the overwhelming evidence of his goal-scoring ability, not everyone is convinced by his finishing.

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney voiced his doubts while speaking to Talk Sport, stating: “You know when you say something, the clip is going to come back in six months. I genuinely think he’s a good footballer, he works really hard, all of that. But I don’t think he’s a natural finisher.”

Deeney’s scepticism might seem unfounded given Gyökeres’ scoring record, but he acknowledged the striker’s quality, noting his ability to trouble even the toughest defences. Deeney said that Gyökeres impressed against his own team, demonstrating his ability to perform at a high level even without finding the back of the net.

As one of the world’s most in-form strikers, Gyökeres will remain a hot topic as the summer transfer window approaches. Arsenal’s interest, combined with Manchester United’s, sets up an exciting battle for his signature, and whichever club lands him will hope he continues his prolific goal-scoring in the Premier League.

