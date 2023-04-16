“I don’t think he’s Arsenal standard” Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to offload in-form loanee

Folarin Balogun has been in superb form on loan at Reims in the French top flight and is Arsenal’s best loanee this term.

The striker moved to France to gain first-team experience and has exploded in Ligue 1, which means Arsenal must decide on his future in the summer.

The Gunners, like everyone, did not expect him to do so well in the French top flight and are surprised by his progress so far.

However, that does not mean they have a plan for him and Gabby Agbonlahor believes there is no need to think too much about how Balogun is doing in France.

The former Aston Villa man thinks the ideal thing to do is to offload him for the right price because he is still not good enough for the club.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s done well in France, but I don’t think he’s Arsenal standard.

“They’re going to be in the Champions League next season, they need another proven striker to compete with Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

“I don’t think Arsenal would use him next season if he came back.

“Him scoring goals in France has helped the club. Now they can put him up for sale and name their price.

“It’s definitely a sale waiting for Arsenal to make.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has done well in France, but as Agbonlahor has said, playing in France is different from the Premier League and Champions League.

He may struggle back in England and we probably just need to allow him to go and build his career somewhere else.

