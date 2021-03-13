“I don’t think he’s the answer” Campbell delivers verdict on Arsenal man after rare start

Kevin Campbell says Calum Chambers isn’t the right-back that Arsenal needs if they are looking to upgrade on Hector Bellerin.

Chambers was given a rare start in Arsenal’s match against Burnley after a long injury layoff.

The Englishman seems to be the type of player that Mikel Arteta likes because the Spaniard trusted him when he became the Arsenal manager before he suffered his last injury.

There have been talks that Bellerin might leave the Emirates at the end of this season and the Spaniard will need replacing.

Arsenal has Cedric Soares as an alternative and Chambers can also play in that position.

These two could prompt the Gunners to decide against signing a new right-back, but Campbell doesn’t think Chambers has what it takes to be Arsenal’s right-back, especially offensively.

He says Arsenal needs a right-back that can support their attack, but he doesn’t see Chambers as the player who can offer that to their team.

He told Football Insider correspondent Dylan Childs: “He’s done well but I don’t think he’s the answer at right-back. For me, he can fill in but offensively he’s not great.

“You do need your full-backs to help going forward. You’re a man down really with Callum Chambers there.

“He’s a decent player, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think he’ll play in the derby. I think either Cedric of Bellerin will come in.”