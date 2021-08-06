“I don’t think I left for England too early” Saliba opens up on his move to London

William Saliba has again spoken about his time in England and insists that he didn’t join Arsenal too early.
The Gunners signed the defender from Saint Etienne in 2019 as one of the most promising youngsters in France.
They allowed him to continue his development there for the 2019/2020 season.
But when he returned to the Emirates last season, Mikel Arteta did not consider him ready for first-team action at the Emirates.
The Spaniard sent him out on loan to Nice in the second half of the campaign and he impressed.
Yet the Gunners have sent him out on loan to Olympique Marseille in this campaign.
The reason for his loan spells away from the Emirates is because he is not ready for Premier League action yet and needs more outside experience to be better prepared.
However, the defender insisted after his presentation by Marseille that it is not true.
He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “I don’t think I left for England too early. I don’t care about all that.
“I chose OM because it is the right choice. I pushed to come here. We will see what will happen next season.”
I think he would be better off playing in the Premier League rather than France because the PL is faster pace and could use the experience. Just a thought
I can’t work out his motives. Like you I would have favoured the EPL.
In France he will be in his comfort zone
If Saliba shines this season PSG will certainly
be sniffing around and quite possibly tempt
AFC with a reasonable bid for the young
Frenchmen. His only lifeline in NL is if MA
is canned before Xmas and the new gaffer
prioritizes his future inclusion.
Yes. If Saiba succeeds in France Arsenal can choose to bring him over or sell hiim on so its a win win situation. He is young already playing in a big club and post covid the market will almost double in two years time.
So its a win win for all concerned.
@Stephanie
I always laugh when people claim the EPL is faster paced than other leagues in Europe…🤣😂🤣😂
If anything, it’s more diverse and versatile than all the other leagues. Faster paced, not by a long shot…
NY_Gunner, WHY then do you think it is widely accepted that the Prem is the fastest, most frantically paced league in Europe ?
It couldn’t be by any chance because it is PROFOUNDLY TRUE, DO YOU SUPPOSE!!!
Some might well “laugh” and with good reason, at your oh so wrong post!
I challenge you to name even one other European country where the game is so fast! I say you cannot do so, honestly!
@jon fox
Please explain, what makes it so fast paced. If you can…🤔
He will leave permanently without ever playing a game for us and go on to be one of Europe’s best. #artetaout
The Premier League is certainly the richest in Europe. Therefor the overall quality is better.
Liverpool v Spurs then Chelsea v Man City making the CL final a season apart while Arsenal v Chesea then Man U in the EL final a season apart attests to the depth at the top of the PL.
So perhaps the speed issue is the decision making time is shorter so has to be quicker.
I can only think that Arteta is the only manager alive that would treat Saliba like he has. Should Saliba be loaned out in the prem? Yes of course! Why did Saliba choose France? Because he doesn’t feel like an Arsenal player and he probably thinks its a waste of a year of his life in a foreign country, with no real prospect next season or after of playing. So he has gone back to his native country, where he actually feels comfortable and appreciated. The only hope for Saliba is for Arteta to fail and another top manager comes in and actually rates and plays Saliba. Im still shocked at his treatment. Im still shocked he hasn’t been included in the team/squad this season.
Is it possible that the main problem is that Saliba values his own opinion over that of the coach? Same as Guendouzi. At the very start, Arteta said that his main principle was that every player had to be on board with his ideas. I think this is a very good principle for team success.
Arteta, just in appearance, often looks to me like a pirate captain. I can see him coming over the side of a ship with a cutlass between his teeth. And he comes from San Sebastian, Spain, a base for pirates in the 16th-17th centuries.
Ok, so why was last season so poor without these (your opinion) players that dont value the managers opinion and aren’t on board. I suppose Willian and Auba were but didn’t perform but thats ok?
The never-ending saga of William Saliba, like an albatross around the neck of the “Teta”. Did he really not expect this to happen? I think we should just nip in he bud: sell the player to Marseille for 30M. Show the world we care about the mental health and well being of our players.