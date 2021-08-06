“I don’t think I left for England too early” Saliba opens up on his move to London

William Saliba has again spoken about his time in England and insists that he didn’t join Arsenal too early.

The Gunners signed the defender from Saint Etienne in 2019 as one of the most promising youngsters in France.

They allowed him to continue his development there for the 2019/2020 season.

But when he returned to the Emirates last season, Mikel Arteta did not consider him ready for first-team action at the Emirates.

The Spaniard sent him out on loan to Nice in the second half of the campaign and he impressed.

Yet the Gunners have sent him out on loan to Olympique Marseille in this campaign.

The reason for his loan spells away from the Emirates is because he is not ready for Premier League action yet and needs more outside experience to be better prepared.

However, the defender insisted after his presentation by Marseille that it is not true.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “I don’t think I left for England too early. I don’t care about all that.

“I chose OM because it is the right choice. I pushed to come here. We will see what will happen next season.”