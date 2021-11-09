“I don’t think it really matters whether it is a home or away game” Arsenal man discusses his mindset

Ben White is determined to win every match regardless of where the fixture is being played.

The defender was signed by the Gunners in the summer and has been one of their best players.

White has already proven he is a good centre back in spells at both Leeds United and Brighton.

Signing for Arsenal is a tremendous step and demands that he also ups his performance.

The defender has done that and reveals that he is not the type of player that allows himself to be distracted in matches.

In a recent interview with Arsenal’s media team, he reveals that when a match kicks off, he concentrates entirely on the game itself and hardly pays attention to anything else happening in the stands.

Some players get nervous when they are playing in a big stadiums, especially with hostile opposition fans but White says that kind of atmosphere pushes him to have a good game instead.

He said as posted on the Arsenal website: “For me, once the whistle goes, I don’t think it really matters whether it is a home or away game though. As soon as you kick off, you are concentrating so much on the game that you don’t take in what’s happening in the stands. You realise when the game stops, and you might hear some of it then, but when you are playing you shut it out. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a stadium when the atmosphere has affected how I play at all, I can shut it out and concentrate on the game.

“I don’t really get nervous before a game,” he continues, “but I find a big atmosphere gives me more energy and more motivation to perform better. An atmosphere like that gets me going and it’s just nice to play in it, to be involved in a huge atmosphere.”

Mikel Arteta will hope White and Gabriel Magalhaes can continue their fine partnership at the heart of the Gunners’ defence and help the club to achieve its aims.