“I don’t think it will be” Alan Shearer predicts Arsenal game this weekend

Alan Shearer has offered his prediction ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend, as the Gunners continue their push towards securing the league title. With the season reaching a decisive stage, every fixture now carries significant weight for Mikel Arteta’s side as they aim to remain at the summit.

Title pressure and Arsenal focus

Arteta has guided Arsenal into a strong position across all competitions this season, but the manager and his players are fully aware that maintaining their advantage will require sustained effort and consistency. Winning matches remains essential, particularly with Manchester City continuing to apply pressure from behind. Although there are currently six points separating the two sides, Arsenal understand that this margin can quickly disappear if standards drop.

As a result, the Gunners know they must approach each match with maximum concentration. The challenge is heightened by the fact that Forest is battling at the opposite end of the table. They are not enjoying the best campaign and remain under threat of relegation, which means they are likely to treat this fixture as an opportunity to secure vital points. That urgency could make them dangerous opponents, especially at home.

Shearer’s assessment of the Forest challenge

Forest’s situation suggests they will be highly motivated, and their approach is expected to be disciplined and difficult to break down. Teams managed by Sean Dyche are often well organised and resilient, and Arsenal have historically found such sides awkward to face. Forest is expected to sit deep, limit space and attempt to frustrate their opponents, turning the contest into a physical and tactical battle.

Despite this, Shearer believes Arsenal’s overall quality will prove decisive. Offering his view, as reported by the Metro, he said, “I don’t think it will be a routine win for Arsenal because I think Forest will make it really difficult. I think they’ll sit deep and frustrate. We saw against City what they can do when they’re like that, Forest can be tough. But I do think Arsenal will have too much with set-pieces and general play. Away win.”

His prediction reflects the balance between recognising Forest’s resilience and Arsenal’s superior depth and attacking threat. If the Gunners can remain patient and disciplined, they will expect to collect another crucial victory as their title charge continues.