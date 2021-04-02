“I don’t think it’s as big a game for Arsenal” Merson makes bold claim ahead of Liverpool game

Paul Merson says he expects Arsenal to be focused on winning the Europa League and that makes a win in their Saturday match more important to Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side faces an uphill task if they want to finish this season inside the European places via the Premier League table.

However, they can make a Champions League return at the end of this season if they win the Europa League.

Their first game after the recent international break is against a Liverpool side that is struggling to return to the top four despite winning the Premier League last season.

The Reds will visit the Emirates under pressure to deliver if they are serious about a top-four finish.

The last time they visited this Stadium in the league it resulted in a 2-1 loss and the Gunners beat them to win the Community Shield last year as well.

Merson says he expects Mikel Arteta to rest some of his players for the encounter because they have a European commitment later in the week.

‘It’s a huge game for Jurgen Klopp and his side in the race for Champions League football next season,’ Merson told Sky Sports.

‘On the other hand, I don’t think it’s as big a game for Arsenal. They play Slavia Prague next week in the Europa League and it’s hard to see them having much interest in the game against Liverpool at all.

‘I’d expect at least five of the players who are going to be playing next Thursday to not play in this game.’