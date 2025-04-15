“I don’t think” Jude Bellingham has a message for Arsenal

Jude Bellingham and his Real Madrid teammates are looking to draw inspiration from Liverpool’s remarkable comeback during the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League campaign, when the Reds overturned a 3–0 first-leg defeat against Barcelona. That historic night at Anfield saw Liverpool triumph 4–0 in the return leg, securing their place in the next phase of the competition in one of the most iconic moments in modern football history.

Now, Bellingham and the rest of the Real Madrid squad must attempt to perform a similarly extraordinary feat against Arsenal in their upcoming Champions League clash. With the first leg not going in their favour, Madrid will need to summon the spirit and determination that has seen them lift the trophy on fifteen previous occasions. While achieving such a comeback is no small task, few clubs are as synonymous with European resilience and pedigree as Real Madrid.

Arsenal, for their part, must approach the second leg with both caution and confidence. They will need to be in peak physical and mental condition to withstand the intensity and pressure Madrid is expected to bring. The Gunners cannot afford to be complacent, and every player must be fully focused from the opening whistle to the final moments of the match.

As reported by Football-Espana, Jude Bellingham addressed the media ahead of this decisive fixture, sending a clear message of intent to his opponents. The England international stated: “Remontada (laughs). I’ve probably heard it a million times in the last week. This motivates us a lot. It’s a night made for Real Madrid. I don’t think we can add anything more special to that.”

His words reflect the mindset of a team that thrives on high-stakes encounters and is ready to embrace the challenge. With a place in the next round on the line, the stage is set for a dramatic and potentially historic evening of football.

This match promises to be one of the most demanding Arsenal has faced in recent years, and it is essential that every player is prepared to give a complete performance from start to finish.