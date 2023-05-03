“I don’t think” Pundit discusses the ideal price for Declan Rice

West Ham is expected to ask for around £100 million for the signature of Declan Rice at the end of this season.

Arsenal is one club keen on adding the midfielder to their squad and was prepared to pay around £70 million for Moises Caicedo by the end of the last transfer window.

This could be a sign they can meet that amount to get Rice, but the midfielder is out of contract at the end of next season.

This should affect the price he is sold at unless West Ham wants to risk him leaving as a free agent at the end of his current deal.

The Hammers will hold out for the highest fee they can get, but former Aston Villa man, Gabby Agbonlahor believes he is not worth £100million.

He says via Football Insider:

“I don’t think Arsenal will pay £100 million.

“£70 million is more realistic for someone with a year left on their contract.

“West Ham are in a tough predicament. If they turn down that bid of £60-70 million and Rice leaves on a free a year later – it’s really bad business.”

Rice has been a terrific midfielder for a long time, but the England international is over-priced at £100 million.

We cannot pay that fee and should negotiate a fair amount for a player that will be free at the end of next season.

