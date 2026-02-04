Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the Spanish side reportedly keen to sign him in the summer. They competed with Arsenal for his signature, but the Gunners won the race, and he now plays for them. Mikel Arteta has built his midfield around the former Real Sociedad man, and their gain has so far been Real Madrid’s loss.

Several reports claim that Xabi Alonso specifically asked for Real Madrid to sign Zubimendi, but the Spanish side insisted that they have better midfielders. Alonso has since left his role, and Madrid has struggled to find success since the start of this season. Reports in Spain suggest that Zubimendi is the player that the current Madrid team is missing, although the midfielder himself does not agree.

Zubimendi Responds to Real Madrid Speculation

Commenting on the rumours, Zubimendi told ESPN, “I don’t think so. Real Madrid has more than enough players to do well, so no.” His response highlights his focus on his current club and suggests that he is not concerned about the speculation linking him to the Spanish giants.

While Madrid continues to struggle, Arsenal is enjoying one of its strongest campaigns as a team. The Gunners will be keen to maintain their momentum and ensure they continue to win matches, aiming to finish the season with several trophies. Zubimendi’s presence in the midfield has been a key factor in Arsenal’s performances, and his consistent displays have helped solidify the team’s structure under Arteta.

Looking Ahead

As Arsenal push forward in multiple competitions, Zubimendi’s role in the squad remains crucial. His ability to control the tempo of games and contribute defensively and offensively provides the Gunners with a reliable foundation. With Madrid reportedly facing challenges this season, the decision not to sign him appears increasingly significant, although Zubimendi himself remains focused on his achievements with Arsenal and the team’s objectives for the remainder of the term.