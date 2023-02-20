“I don’t think that will happen.” Souness doubts Man Utd can catch Arsenal

Graeme Souness has commented on the chances of Manchester United catching Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the league table.

United has done well this season and continues to make good progress in the league as they bid to end the term well.

Under Erik Ten Hag, they have earned some huge results and look back to their brilliant best already, but how far can they go?

Souness admits they have done well but says Arsenal and City must collapse for United to be in the race.

He says via the Daily Mail:

“‘It’s not impossible, I very much doubt it. I think several things would have to happen. City and Arsenal would have to have an incredible collapse, they’d have to fall off a cliff. I don’t think that will happen.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not have to focus on other clubs at the moment. As long as we are winning, we will be fine.

United have done well in this term, but the Red Devils will struggle to catch us if we focus on ourselves and continue to win as many matches as possible.

There are many more games to play and we cannot allow anyone to distract us.