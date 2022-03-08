“I don’t trust Arsenal fully.” Neville still claims Man Utd will finish above Arsenal

Former Manchester United full-back turned pundit, Gary Neville still doubts Arsenal’s ability to finish this season inside the top four.

The Gunners have spent the last few weeks in the fourth position and they have consistently been improving.

While they continue to win games, United has been struggling for form and recently lost to Manchester City, again.

Arsenal has had their fair share of inconsistent form in this campaign, but Mikel Arteta’s side seems to be over that now and we can expect them to consistently win games.

However, Neville remains an Arsenal doubter and claims in a recent interview that he doesn’t trust the Gunners, and he believes United will beat them to the fourth spot.

He said via The Sun: “I still think United could [get fourth place]. I don’t trust Arsenal fully.

“Manchester United have still got to go to Arsenal, there’s a long way to go.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Opinions like this only make us stronger and we have done admirably well as underdogs so far.

It is a good thing that some fans and pundits still believe we are pretenders for a place in the top four.

All our players need to do now is to keep winning matches and end this season on a high.