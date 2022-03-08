“I don’t trust Arsenal fully.” Neville still claims Man Utd will finish above Arsenal

Former Manchester United full-back turned pundit, Gary Neville still doubts Arsenal’s ability to finish this season inside the top four.
The Gunners have spent the last few weeks in the fourth position and they have consistently been improving.
While they continue to win games, United has been struggling for form and recently lost to Manchester City, again.
Arsenal has had their fair share of inconsistent form in this campaign, but Mikel Arteta’s side seems to be over that now and we can expect them to consistently win games.
However, Neville remains an Arsenal doubter and claims in a recent interview that he doesn’t trust the Gunners, and he believes United will beat them to the fourth spot.
He said via The Sun: “I still think United could [get fourth place]. I don’t trust Arsenal fully.
“Manchester United have still got to go to Arsenal, there’s a long way to go.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Opinions like this only make us stronger and we have done admirably well as underdogs so far.
It is a good thing that some fans and pundits still believe we are pretenders for a place in the top four.
All our players need to do now is to keep winning matches and end this season on a high.
He’s talking out of his arse ,i usually like Gary but this time I cannot agreee ,that club is in a right mess if the press are to be believed and the stories come out of there .
Only club to pose a danger will be the spuds as they have a top class manager and a sound team .
All the other pretenders have dropped off .
By next Saturday lunch time we should have a clearer picture after we’ve played villa
I think it is a stretch too far for Wolves now but surely West Ham are still in it Dan?
Ridiculous statement from a biased pundit. If he isn’t convinced by Arsenal due to lack of consistency, fair enough.
But to imply that Utd has any consistency or recent form to base their finish on is absurd. Utd recently would be lucky to win back to back matches, they are completely 6’s and 7’s at the moment.
I’ll be waiting for his follow up comments at the end of the season regarding the table placement of the clubs, and the reasons for said placements.
we should not blame Neville let’s wait and see if arsenal will make it… then we can insult him.
If anyone is going to pip us for the 4th spot, its Spurs. They’ve had inconsistencies against “small” teams but away win against City shows us they can cause huge upsets against the big teams. Also they have no other competition left, similar to us.
United on the other hand is a mess. Their problems lie much deeper.