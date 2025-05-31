“I don’t understand” Pundit surprised Arsenal snubbed Delap

Arsenal are expected to sign a new striker this summer, with the club actively pursuing options to bolster their attack ahead of the new campaign. However, they have seemingly allowed Chelsea to secure an agreement for Liam Delap, a move that has raised eyebrows among some football pundits.

Delap was in outstanding form for Ipswich Town this season and caught the attention of numerous top clubs across the Premier League. Despite strong interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, Arsenal were notably absent from the final list of serious contenders for the striker’s signature. Ipswich had long been aware that the young forward would likely depart following his impressive performances, yet the Gunners opted to focus their search for a new number nine abroad.

Arsenal’s Approach Questioned by Akinfenwa

Former professional footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa has questioned Arsenal’s decision to bypass Delap in favour of looking elsewhere. Speaking on Talk Sport, Akinfenwa expressed his disbelief that the club failed to move for the striker, particularly given their well-publicised need for a central forward.

“I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t snap him up,” Akinfenwa said, as quoted by Talk Sport. “I don’t understand how, when you need a striker and you’re looking at the transfer market, £30m is chump change in today’s market. So when you’ve got somebody who, you’re talking about potential, they’re talking about being a Harry Kane replacement for England, about a proper No.9, I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t buy.”

Faith in Arteta’s Vision Remains

Delap’s move to Chelsea is seen by many as a missed opportunity for Arsenal, especially considering his proven ability at the highest level this past season. However, within the Arsenal camp, there remains firm belief in Mikel Arteta’s long-term vision and transfer strategy. The manager has shown a strong track record in recent years, with key signings playing pivotal roles in the team’s rise.

While Delap is clearly a talented striker, supporters and analysts alike will now look to see whether Arsenal’s decision to explore foreign options will yield a more suitable addition to the squad. As always, the success of the transfer window will ultimately be judged by results on the pitch.

